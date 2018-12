Lakewood Community Foundation Fund in partnership with City of Lakewood has named the Rotary Club of Lakewood winner of the the Second Annual Larry Saunders Service Award. The award recognizes Lakewood Rotary’s 62 years of inspired and visionary service to Lakewood community. The presentation will be at Lakewood City Hall, 7 PM on Tuesday, 22 January 2019.

