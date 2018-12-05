Lakewood Historical Society Open House set for Dec. 8

Join the Lakewood Historical Society at their Holiday Open House (Saturday, Dec 8, 12-4 pm). Enjoy some holiday treats, gander at our vintage holiday decorations, and spend time with your community. The Lakewood Historical Society museum is located at 6211 Mt. Tacoma Dr. SW, Lakewood WA 98498.
About Lakewood Historical Society
The Lakewood Historical Society was founded in October 2, 1998 by a small group of local citizens who had a joint interest in saving the history of Lakewood. Officers were elected and committees were formed and by the end of the first year there were over 60 members. Programs were presented by local contacts and fund raising events were planned. Their first major project was to place markers at the historic sites in Lakewood. This was an especially important because many buildings and sites had already been moved or demolished and their significance had been lost. The Society's current membership is over 350.
