The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Historical Society Open House set for Dec. 8

By Leave a Comment

Join the Lakewood Historical Society at their Holiday Open House (Saturday, Dec 8, 12-4 pm). Enjoy some holiday treats, gander at our vintage holiday decorations, and spend time with your community. The Lakewood Historical Society museum is located at 6211 Mt. Tacoma Dr. SW, Lakewood WA 98498.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *