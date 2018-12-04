Two WorkSource offices will merge at a new Tacoma location

TACOMA, WA – Two WorkSource locations will become one next month in a move that will improve job search assistance and workforce services for Pierce County businesses.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 10, customers can access an array of no-cost employment and training services at the new WorkSource at 2121 S. State St. in Tacoma, on the third floor. This new one-stop center will bring all of Pierce County’s workforce partners together into a single location to provide better and faster services to customers.

The new office is located right off Pierce Transit Route 57 and is less than two miles from the previous locations at 3650 S. Cedar St. and 1305 Tacoma Ave. S. Customers can reach the new center at 253-593-7300.

Dec. 7 is the last day people can go to the South Cedar Street and Tacoma Avenue South offices. Both of those locations will be closed as of Dec. 10.

“Bringing multiple organizations together under one roof to better serve individuals looking for work and businesses looking for talent is an opportunity to be innovative in how the county and the Pierce County Workforce Development Council meet workforce needs as we enter into the next decade,” said Lori Strumpf, One-Stop System Operator and workforce strategist.

Certified WorkSource locations are also available to jobseekers and employers at other sites in Pierce County, as well as special services for military personnel at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Certified WorkSource affiliate sites can be found at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood and at the Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region WorkSource Affiliate on South 27th Street in Tacoma.

Those who have been laid off from a job, are rethinking their career or are just starting out can go to WorkSource to look for work, assess and build skills, explore careers and connect with employers. Studies have shown that people who use WorkSource job-search services tend to find work faster and earn more money than those who don’t.

Services for businesses include candidate recruiting and screening, job fairs and hiring events, training and skills acquisition for existing workers and labor market data.

WorkForce Central strengthens the Pierce County economy by identifying skill gaps between jobseekers and employment opportunities, fostering data-driven decision making, and connecting workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative and effective network.

