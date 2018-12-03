Santa is coming to West Pierce Fire & Rescue

Santa is making his list and checking it twice! In fact, he’s checking it so closely that he’s making two trips to West Pierce Fire & Rescue stations this month. Join West Pierce, Santa and his elves for a night of holiday fun!

There will no photographer on site, but parents are welcome to take their own photos of their child. A canned food drive will also be held at each event and all donations are greatly appreciated!

