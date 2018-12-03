Paul Wagemann elected to state association of school directors

School board director Paul Wagemann was recently elected to the Washington State School Directors’ Association Board of Directors for a three-year term. He is representing director area 3, which includes the 15 school districts from Pierce County.

In addition to his current school board duties, Wagemann will help plan the direction and activities of the statewide organization, oversee its long-term development and evaluate its programs and services. He sees this as an opportunity to represent the needs of Pierce County and help guide statewide policy to benefit all students.

“We are doing the very best we can for our students under the state constitution,” Wagemann said. “Here in Clover Park we strive to provide students with a world-class education that is flexible enough to allow them to pursue their passions and dreams. Representing Pierce County, I will bring our collective voice to the forefront at the state level.”

Wagemann was elected to the Clover Park School District school board in 2009 and has served as legislative representative since 2010. He has 50 years of experience in aviation and business. He is a retired pilot and commanding officer who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1991. Additionally, he has been a small business owner and lead larger companies in retail, management, grocery, construction and finance.

He is well connected to the Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord communities. He currently serves on the City of Lakewood Planning Commission and Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council and is an active community volunteer and church mentor.