Letter: Soon it’ll be time for New Year’s Resolutions

On the rare mornings now that the sun appears over the top of the hill, the edgings on the stairs – as seen from my desk surveillance camera where I sit, my hands cradling a cup of coffee in order to stay warm in the otherwise unheated office – become silver ribbons, horizontal icicles, shooting stars.

They lead somewhere.

If you’re going down these particular stairs, it’s because you’re going on an adventure.

If you’re going up, it’s time to go home.

The year approaching will be both.

Until it’s time to go home, make it the best.

Each step matters.