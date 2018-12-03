JBLM late-night firing Tuesday-Friday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, Dec.7, at 9:00 p.m. using 155mm Howitzer artillery and demolitions.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.