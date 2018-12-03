December brings overnight ramp closures at I-5 and Berkeley St.

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass at Interstate 5 have a series of overnight ramp closures scheduled the first week of December for paving and striping activities. The closures will allow crews to move ramp traffic into a temporary configuration.

Overnight drivers can also anticipate single- and double-lane closures next week, Monday through Thursday, on southbound I-5 between the hours of 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Ramp closures

Tuesday, Dec. 4 and Wednesday, Dec. 5 each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 exit 121 at 41st Division to northbound I-5 and back to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using either northbound I-5 or Union Avenue to Thorne Lane, to southbound I-5.

Thursday, Dec. 6 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 exit 121 at 41st Division to northbound I-5 and back to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using either northbound I-5 or Union Avenue to Thorne Lane, to southbound I-5.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.