City of Lakewood updating Land Use & Development Code

The City of Lakewood is revamping its Title 18A Land Use & Development Code in order to make it more readable, logical, and user friendly. There will be some substantive updates, but most of the changes will be to reorganize the text and make it easier to use.

You can view information about this update at www.lakewood18A.org

There will be public outreach efforts beginning in December 2018 and running into 2019 as the project proceeds. Please watch for more information coming to you.

The Planning Commission will have an initial introduction to the project and process on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St. SW) in the 1st floor Council Chambers. You can view meeting materials here.

