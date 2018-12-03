Caregiver film focuses on family relationsips

Caregiving can be complicated. It is not just a two-way street between care givers and care receivers. Caregiving creates a web of relationships between spouses, children, parents, other relatives, friends and neighbors. Often those relationships move to a new level – sometimes drawing people together and other times moving them farther apart.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources is offering another film in our caregiving series. The film “The Descendants” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. The film begins at 10:45 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided by Family Resource Home Care. The film is free, but tickets must be reserved online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.

“The Descendants” stars George Clooney and focuses on end-of-life issues and the emotional responses that come with major life changes. The film, recommended for caregivers by SeniorAdvisor.com, focuses on family endurance and reminds us of our ability to heal in the face of hardship. The film is rated R for strong language, including sexual references.

“It doesn’t matter how much money a person has or the vast array of possessions,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Accidents can happen to anyone, even those in perfect health. This film shows what happens when a spouse has a boating accident and husband and children become caregivers.”

“The Descendants” explores the strong and realistic emotions that can arise as families confront their past and their future. The film swings between light moments of humor and dark moments of conflict. As the plot unfolds, the emotions are raw, but the family draws together and heals.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. The program helps unpaid family caregivers with many supports including education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework and errands services and respite care. The program offers support to families of all incomes. For more information about the program or to reserve your tickets, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.