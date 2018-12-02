Painting and pavement repair brings ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Weather permitting, during the first week of December, contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma will implement a series of overnight ramp closures to perform paint and pavement repair, and remove temporary signs.

Day work

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5

Southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Night work

Monday, Dec. 3

10 p.m. South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to SR 7 and I-705 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Tuesday, Dec. 4

1 a.m. Southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close until 3 a.m. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

9 p.m. Southbound I-705 and the A Street on-ramps to northbound I-5 and the southbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Wednesday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound and westbound South 56th Street on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 56th Street until 4 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be able to exit at eastbound or westbound South 56th Street, however the collector/distributor lane past the westbound South 56th Street ramp will be closed.



Thursday, Dec. 6

10 p.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound and westbound South 56th Street on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 56th Street until 4 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be able to exit at eastbound or westbound South 56th Street, however the collector/distributor lane past the westbound South 56th Street ramp will be closed. South 38th Street east to the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes and I-705 and SR 7 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 16, to Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5.

Friday, Dec. 7

10 p.m. South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11:59 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. Northbound SR 7, southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue ramps to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes to I-705 and SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.