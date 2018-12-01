Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 004: Mufflers December 1, 2018 By Ben Sclair Leave a Comment We’ve all heard. A car with an excessively loud muffler, which seems to run counter to the term, muffler. There out to be a law. Wait, there is. According to Community Service Officer Mike Miller (from the October 2018 Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association newsletter) there is a law. How well do you know it? Does my car have to have a muffler?YesNoI like the sound of cars with loud exhaust systems, is it legal to modify my exhaust system to be louder?NoYesTo be clear, it’s illegal for me to modify my 1986 Chevy Blazer with a loud exhaust system?YesNo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) More Stories On The Suburban Times
Leave a Reply