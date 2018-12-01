Auditor schedules mandatory recount

The Pierce County Auditor will conduct a mandatory recount for the 26th Legislative District State Senator office.

The recount will begin Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at 8 a.m. and will conclude with the Pierce County Canvassing Board Meeting Friday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

The Office of the Secretary of State called for the recount based on results of the Nov. 6, 2018 General Election. Kitsap and Pierce counties share the 26th Legislative District.

Notice of recount and meeting of the Canvassing Board

Recount Scope: State Senator, 26th Legislative District

Public Meeting: The Canvassing Board of Pierce County, pursuant to chapter 29A.60 RCW, will hold a public meeting at the date and time listed below. This meeting, as well as the recount, is open to the public. Records of these events are maintained in the County Auditor’s Office and are available for public inspection and copying.

Recount Conducted: Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 7 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Possible extended hours if needed.

Canvassing Board Meeting and Certification of Recount: Friday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: All meetings and activities will be conducted at the Pierce County Election Center, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Contact: Email Pierce County Elections at PierceCountyElections.org or pcelections@piercecountywa.gov. Or call 253-798-VOTE (8683) or 800-446-4979.