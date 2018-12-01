Alzheimer’s Association Offers Memory Loss Seminar

Are you concerned about your memory loss? The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter is offering an Early Stage Memory Loss Seminar, which provides education for those living with mild memory loss. Topics include basics of dementia, strategies for coping and communication and help planning next steps.

Ask questions and learn from the experiences of others who understand your situation. Care partners welcome. The seminar will be held on Friday, Jan.11, 2019 from 1 – 4:00 p.m. at the United Church in University Place, 3912 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA 98466. Pre-registration is required. For information call Kenna Little at 206-529-3868.