Rainier Wing focuses on resiliency, deployments

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Resiliency speaker Tim Brown will be at Joint Base Lewis-McChord sharing his 9-11 resiliency story to the Citizen Airmen of the 446th Airlift Wing during the December Unit Training Assembly Saturday, Dec. 1, 2:30 p.m. at the JBLM Chapel Annex.

Developing resilient leaders is a strategic priority for the Air Force Reserve Command because a huge part of global mobility readiness is resiliency. Nearly 300 Citizen Airmen of the 446th Airlift Wing will be deploying in what is the largest mobilization since 2009. Ready and resilient Reserve Citizen Airmen are critical to mission accomplishment.

Tim Brown is a retired, decorated 20-year FDNY Firefighter, a survivor of the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a first responder to the 1993 terrorist attack on the WTC and a veteran of the New York Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team that responded to the 1995 terrorist attack on the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City.

