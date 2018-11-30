October sees huge jump in Pierce County civilian labor force

The WorkForce Central Monthly Employment Report for Pierce County (September 2018 to October 2018) shows a huge jump in the civilian labor force and in employment.

It also shows a slight increase in the unemployment rate. These factors taken together make sense, and suggest that people who have long been out of the labor force are still returning in large numbers.

Preliminary data show Government saw the biggest increase last month, with 2,100 new jobs. This is typical for October, as government agencies start hiring in response to budget allocations arriving on Oct. 1.