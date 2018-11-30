Important Community Gathering to Address Homelessness set for Dec. 13

All persons of faith and goodwill are invited to attend Associated Ministries’ Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) to learn about what can be done, and is being done, to impact the crisis of homelessness in our community.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 pm (light snacks provided)

Where: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Guests and topics to be discussed at the Dec. 13 meeting:

Members of the new CQM Steering Committee will lead attendees through their planning process for 2019; this will be a pivotal session for those interested in the future course of this meeting.

Local property developer Ken Miller will share how congregations can launch their own affordable housing program by building a “cottage village” on their property at little to no net cost to them. A local faith leader pursuing this program will share their story.

Pierce County Councilmember Connie Ladenburg will encourage attendees in their efforts to address affordable housing and homelessness.

Pierce County Human Services’ Valeri Knight will discuss the upcoming Point in Time Count, the annual census of those experiencing homelessness

Attendees will walk away with at least one specific step they can take to help end homelessness, inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey.

Associated Ministries began convening these meetings last year in partnership with other Pierce County homeless and housing service providers, with the goal of creating an energizing space to gather regularly to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community. To date nearly 300 different people representing 56 local congregations have attended these meetings.

Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and good-will who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Valorie Crout, Chief Program Officer for Associated Ministries at 253-426-1508.