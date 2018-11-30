Free forum to help businesses recruit talent

We are living in exciting times. The labor market is changing faster than ever before, changing the way we hire talent — and the 21st century skills demand a different kind of approach to identifying talent.

Pierce County Economic Development, in partnership with City of Lakewood’s Economic Development, and the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, will host “Finding Great Talent”, an educational forum.

Register online now for the free event Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Lakewood City Hall’s council chambers, 6000 Main St. SW in Lakewood.

Finding great talent for your business can be challenging, especially during times of low unemployment. Learn tips and strategies for your recruiting efforts from the experienced panel, followed by a time for Q&A at the end of the program.

Panel Participants include:

Bethany Miller, Work-Force Central, ResCare Business Service Team Business Solutions manager

Paul Many, Tacoma Community House job developer

Geoff Lawrence, Impact Washington account executive

Kaylee Davis, Concrete Technology’s Human Resources manager

Denise Johnson, Port Jobs Education and Career navigator