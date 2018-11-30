The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2018 Supplemental Budget passes with investments towards homeless youth

By 1 Comment

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 27. to adopt a supplemental budget with funding for homeless youth, courts and abatement.

“Funding projects like Coffee Oasis where homeless youth will be served and provided with the resources they need are a must for our community,” said Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson. “This supplemental budget reflects the Council’s continued commitment to public safety and abatement.”

Investments include:

  • $150,000 allocated for the Blighted Property Maintenance Fund.
  • $25,000 to Coffee Oasis Tacoma Project to create opportunities for homeless youth.
  • Funds for additional jury trials.
  • Authorized $100,000 for the Pierce County Law Library’s increased costs and supplies.

This will be the final supplemental budget for 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *