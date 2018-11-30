2018 Supplemental Budget passes with investments towards homeless youth

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 27. to adopt a supplemental budget with funding for homeless youth, courts and abatement.
“Funding projects like Coffee Oasis where homeless youth will be served and provided with the resources they need are a must for our community,” said Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson. “This supplemental budget reflects the Council’s continued commitment to public safety and abatement.”
Investments include:
- $150,000 allocated for the Blighted Property Maintenance Fund.
- $25,000 to Coffee Oasis Tacoma Project to create opportunities for homeless youth.
- Funds for additional jury trials.
- Authorized $100,000 for the Pierce County Law Library’s increased costs and supplies.
This will be the final supplemental budget for 2018.
Comments
David Anderson says
So no Homeless Employment Labor Program (HELP)?