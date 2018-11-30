2018 Supplemental Budget passes with investments towards homeless youth

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 27. to adopt a supplemental budget with funding for homeless youth, courts and abatement.

“Funding projects like Coffee Oasis where homeless youth will be served and provided with the resources they need are a must for our community,” said Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson. “This supplemental budget reflects the Council’s continued commitment to public safety and abatement.”

Investments include:

$150,000 allocated for the Blighted Property Maintenance Fund.

$25,000 to Coffee Oasis Tacoma Project to create opportunities for homeless youth.

Funds for additional jury trials.

Authorized $100,000 for the Pierce County Law Library’s increased costs and supplies.

This will be the final supplemental budget for 2018.