Voters Said Yes to Restore Library Funding

TACOMA – Voters said yes to restore the Pierce County Library System’s funding. In the Nov. 6 general election, the majority of voters approved a levy lid lift with a 50.21 percent approval rate, with 106,844 voters casting yes votes.

“We are incredibly grateful to voters for believing in their public library,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This is a positive endorsement for the value the Library System brings to our communities. We thank the voters for their investment in the Library System.”

This was definitely a tight election. The Library System recognizes that any tax measure requires a personal investment from the people living in the Library’s service area.

Lomax explained Library staff is committed to working each day to demonstrate and deliver value to every community member and to earn the public’s continued confidence and trust. With the public’s investment the Library System will continue to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities.

The restored levy will maintain library services and return the Library’s levy rate to its full legal amount of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This would be an increase of approximately 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property. The restored levy takes effect in 2019.

The restored levy will maintain services including open hours at 20 locations and online library resources; 1.5 million books, e-books, movies and other materials; staff to support learning with thousands of classes and events; computers, Wi-Fi and technology; and community spaces.

“The voters’ approval is incredibly great news for our communities and the important services the Library System will continue,” said Lomax. “This is an exciting time as we continue our commitment to spark success for Pierce County and provide opportunities for learning, enjoyment and community!”

The Library’s Board of Trustees will conduct a special board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m. at the Pierce County Library’s Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St., Tacoma, to approve a levy certification with the voter-approved levy rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.