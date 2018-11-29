Reserve your spot now for Santa’s Dec. 8 Mystery Brunch

Christmas is in jeopardy. Someone has stolen Santa’s magical bag of toys and presents – and we need your help figuring out whodunit.

Events on the Edge presents a special interactive holiday brunch theatre Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th Street West in University Place.

Can you and your family help Santa’s Secret Service, Detective Kringle and Santa’s favorite elf, Elfie, solve the crime? This family mystery event includes a brunch provided by Stacks, family pictures with Santa, a craft corner to make a holiday decoration to take home, and theatre for the whole family to enjoy.

Seats are limited, so reserve your Santa Mystery Brunch spot online or call 253-798-4141 by Thursday, Nov. 29. The cost is $20 per adult, $16 for the first child, and $12 each additional child. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The brunch menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, fruit, hot cocoa, assorted juice, water, coffee and tea.

Santa Mystery Brunch is made possible with support by Events on the Edge, Bricks 4 Kidz of Tacoma, and Stacks.