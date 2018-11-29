Remembering our ‘Fallen Four’

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our community for the support and kindness shown to our Lakewood Police family on Nov. 29, 2018 – the ninth anniversary of the shooting death of our Fallen Four: Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.

We marked the anniversary with a flag replacement ceremony at the memorial in front of Blue Steele Coffee Company in Parkland, the coffee shop where the officers were gunned down.

We would like to thank the Knights of Columbus for the work they did to clean up the memorial and their participation in the flag raising and to AMVETS who raised a new POW-MIA flag.

Thank you also to all who attended to honor our officers, including Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, West Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Sharp and members of various law enforcement agencies including the Washington State Patrol, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and other first responders.

We also extend our thanks to those who donated to the department’s 9th Annual Fallen Officers Food and Blood Drive. The donated food benefits the Emergency Food Network, based in Lakewood, and will be distributed throughout Pierce County this holiday season. Bloodworks Northwest was also at the event with its mobile blood donation bus to accept life-saving donations of blood. Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in both events.

Watch a video from Thursday morning’s ceremony: