TACOMA, WASH.- Tacoma Arts Live presents two shows of the hit podcast Harry Potter & The Sacred Text at Theater on the Square on Dec. 8. Co-host of the five-star rated hit podcast Vanessa Zoltan brings thought, reflection and laughter to Harry Potter; not just as novels, but as instructive and inspirational texts that teach us about our own lives.

Just as Christians read the Bible, Jews the Torah and Muslims read the Quran, Harry Potter & The Sacred Text is a 199-episode podcast journey for readers who glean wisdom and meaning from J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels. The podcast centers around reading Harry Potter as instructive and inspirational texts that teach listeners about their own lives, each episode exploring a central theme through which to explore the characters and context.

The podcast asks, “What if we read the books we love as if they were sacred texts?” and claims to be “the English class you didn’t know you missed and the meaningful conversations you didn’t know you craved.” For more information on the podcast, click here.

To purchase advance tickets, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.