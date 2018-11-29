Give Back to Trails this Holiday Season

Join the Washington State Trails Association for one of many work parties taking place on the Chambers Creek Canyon trail system this season. This is the next step in creating a great urban hiking opportunity shared between the cities of Lakewood, University Place and Pierce County.

This is the next of many work parties on the Chambers Creek Canyon trail system. When completed, a series of trails will traverse the length of the canyon. We are working on realigning the trail on the Lakewood side of the canyon. In several places the trail drops steeply and then climbs back up regaining the lost elevation. We will rebuild the trail to keep it on a constant grade and improve the hiking experience.

Sign up for the trail work parties for the dates listed below:

Friday, Nov. 30, Saturday, Dec. 1, Sunday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 7, Saturday, Dec. 8, Sunday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 15, Sunday, Dec. 16

We’ll have fun, work hard and make a difference! No experience is necessary.

About the Chambers Creek Canyon

Chambers Creek Canyon is a deeply incised, forested stream corridor between Lakewood and University Place in the South Puget Sound region. Consisting of 204 acres along a 2.5-mile section of Chambers Creek, the site engulfs trail users in a forested canopy of mature douglas-fir, western hemlock, and western red cedar. With its thick native understory and the sound of Chambers Creek flowing through the canyon, it creates a unique back country experience in the middle of a dense urban setting.