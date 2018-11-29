Free DTNW Holiday Dance Outreach Performances Nov 30th & December 2nd

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

University Place based Dance Theatre Northwest will present its next “Arts Are Education” Performance for year 2018 on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Sunset Primary School at 1:15p.m. Sunset Primary School is located at 4523 97th Ave. W., University Pl., Washington. The company will also present two mini Holiday performances on Sunday, December 2nd at Bridgeport Place at 1:15 p.m. and afterwards at University Place Care Center at 2:30 p.m.

Fridays’ Arts Are Education program features Dance Theatre Northwest’s Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Neil Alexander, and Emma Young along with guest artists in traditional classical ballet pieces as well as special holiday pieces from DTNW’s recent production “Happy Holidays,” created and staged by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director. Teaching the students and audience members directly through an arts experience, DTNW members will address several aspects of dance, its benefits, and how many of the aspects of dance relate to the school’s education curriculum.

Arts Education in schools and in after school programs has been proven by numerous academic research studies to increase test scores and lower dropout rates. Arts education helps close the achievement gap, improves academic skills essential for reading, language, math, problem solving, and it advances students motivation to learn. “Arts Are Education” is a part of an ongoing series of DTNW’s Community Service outreach projects that are FREE open to the public dance arts performances and arts education lectures.

The importance of community service has been instilled in DTNW’s dancers–both adults and youth. By working together, they have created a way to help bridge the gap between youth and the arts. DTNW has also created opportunities for artists to come together. They train, perform and share their interpretations and inspiration increasing appreciation for all art forms and for other artists. These opportunities open up doors for audience members being able to have exposure to various forms of art in one event. They also benefit the Students and dancers. Dancer’s discipline, presentations, stories and talent are inspiring to all. Being more fit and healthy and involved in the arts is an added benefit while the students enjoy learning more about this important art form.

DTNW’s Kirk-Stauffer currently conducts lectures, dance workshops, and performances in many area schools as well as at Dance Theatre Northwest and through Pierce College. DTNW students have gone on to receive scholarships in dance from Joffrey Ballet and PNB, Wayne State, Brigham Young, Park Pointe, Montana State, Southern Methodist, Texas Christian, Chapman, Tisch School of the Arts-NYU, Barat Conservatory, and Arizona State Universities; to dance professionally (most recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet), in musicals and Touring Companies, work in college dance programs, and to teach professionally.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at

2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466

Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit www.DTNW.org