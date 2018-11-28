Westside Story – Nuns Seek To Break Habit of Silence & Secrecy

Recently I wrote a column, not because of any hatred for the Catholic Church, but because of my decades’ long love of the Catholic Church. I was careful to not attack the Catholic Church. I did attack some glaring problems that plague the Church.

After publishing my article, I received significant praise for having the courage to stand up and speak out in my effort to make the Catholic Church a better church.

Conversely, after publishing my article, I received significant criticism for daring to write such a column.

One of my readers pointed out an article recently published in The News Tribune after my article appeared in The Suburban Times.

The statement, issued on the eve of the U.N.-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, was the first from the Rome-based UISG since the abuse scandal erupted anew this year and as the sexual abuse of adult nuns by clergymen has also come to light. The Associated Press reported earlier this year that the Vatican has known for decades about the problem of priests and bishops preying on nuns, but has done next to nothing to stop it.

For any readers who did not consider my concerns regarding evil in the Catholic Church to be credible, please listen to what an organization representing over 500,000 Catholic nuns has to say. Click here to learn more at The News Tribune website.