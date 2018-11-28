Santa Paws Pet Photos, Dec. 9

Submitted by SUNDogs.

Find out if Snoopy and Fluffy have been naughty or nice AND get a great photo of your pet with Santa at the annual Santa Paws Pet Photos on Sunday, December 9, from 9am-noon in the UP Civic Center/Library Atrium.

AG Photography will be on hand with Santa to capture great photos of your pet (and family members if desired!) Photos are $22 for 5×7 (cash or check only please) and $5 for additional prints.

All proceeds go toward the off leash dog area in University Place.

Sponsored by SUNDogs (www.up-dogpark.org) and The Soggy Doggy.