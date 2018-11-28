DuPont’s Holiday Festivities

Submitted by City of DuPont.

Saturday, December 1st will be a full day of holiday magic in DuPont.

Start your morning with the “Santa Breakfast” at 9:00AM at The Home Course. Come dressed in your best pajamas, get your picture taken with Santa, and enjoy a hearty breakfast to fuel the day’s activities. Tickets are available for purchase at City Hall only.

At 2PM head over the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave., for “Letters to Santa” where kids can decorate cookies, make crafts, and drop their letter off to the North Pole.

Top off the evening with the “Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony” at 5PM at Ross Plaza. Music will be provided by the Chloe Clark Choir with a reception to follow at the DuPont General Store, ACU will provide arts & crafts.

“Santa Breakfast” is proudly sponsored by the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing ROA. “Letters to Santa” is merrily sponsored by the City of DuPont and The DuPont Historical Society. The “Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony” is joyously sponsored by the City of DuPont, America’s Credit Union, the Northwest Landing Commercial Owner’s Association, and the DuPont General Store.

Additional Information

Santa Breakfast: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2509 The Home Course: 2300 Golf House Rd, DuPont, WA 98327

Letters to Santa: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2507 DuPont Historical Museum: 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont, WA 98327

Annual Tree Lighting: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2512 Ross Plaza: 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont, WA 98327

