Patriots Landing topic of Nov. 29 Lakewood United meeting

November 29, 2018 “Patriots Landing” Karen Getchell, Community Liaison – (Karen – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

December 6, 2018 “Tacoma News Tribune” – David Zeeck, Publisher & President – (Steve – MC)

December 13, 2018 “Make a Wish Foundation” – Deanna Cleaveland, whose husband was one of the original founders of the Foundation’s establishment in Washington state (Pamela – MC)

December 20, 2018 “Issues of the State Legislature’s updating of the Growth Management Act and other land use planning laws” – Dave Bugher, Assistant City Manager for Development Services and Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager, City of Lakewood

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.