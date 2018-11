Submitted by Tacoma Microgreens.

Tacoma Microgreens, a certified indoor vertical farm in the heart of Tacoma is offering 4 Beginner classes this winter showing students how to easily grow nutritious greens in as little as 8 days at home.

Classes are on Saturdays from 9:00am and usually run just past 10:00 am.

Class dates are: Dec 1, 8 and 15th and Jan 5th.

To register email (alesfoodco@gmail.com) or text (253-753-8070) your preferred class date.