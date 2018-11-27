JBLM late-night firing Nov. 28-30

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct two days of day, evening and nighttime artillery training, and one day of demolitions’ training Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 p.m. using Demolitions and 155mm Howitzer artillery.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.

