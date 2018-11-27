Clover Park Rotary Welcomes Moonrise Cafe’s Katelyn Billingsley

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

The long tradition of Billingsley Family members becoming Clover Park Rotarians has continued, with the recent addition of Katelyn Billingsley. Katelyn and her husband, Ian Billingsley, own and operate Lakewood’s popular Moonrise Café, which is a stone’s throw from City Hall in the Lakewood Towne Center.

Katelyn was born and raised in Lakewood, and has known the Billingsleys for most of her life. Her father-in-law, long-time Rotarian Alan Billingsley, was Katelyn’s youth group leader. Ian and Katelyn met in that youth group. Later, while working together at Carr’s Restaurant, the couple made a joint decision to “never go into business together”; fortunately for local diners, the opportunity to buy the Moonrise Café two years ago overcame their earlier reluctance.

This change of mind has benefitted the scores of regulars who pack the Moonrise every day. Katelyn appreciates their loyalty, saying “Our customers make it easy to create and sustain a welcoming space!” While there’s always pressure to meet the diverse expectations of their guests, Katelyn see that as a welcome challenge, and takes it personally if she falls short. Katelyn and Ian tell their new employees, “If the food is good, but our customer service is amazing, people will come back; Our mission at Moonrise Café is to be amazing every single day!”

Given the extremely long hours required to successfully operate a popular restaurant, it’s even more inspiring to learn why Katelyn became a Rotarian. Her passion is supporting the Clover Park Schools, not just because she has two young children attending those schools, but Katelyn knows that the future of our community rests in our education system. Katelyn volunteers on a CPSD advisory board, and helps coordinate Clover Park Rotary’s school outreach programs. She sees the combination of tangible support (such as putting on the recent Spaghetti Dinner for families at Custer Elementary) and mentoring as a worthy project.

Clover Park Rotary is very fortunate to have such a motivated new member!