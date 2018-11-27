9th Annual Lakewood Fallen Officers Food Drive is Thursday

The 9th Annual Fallen Officer Food and Blood Drive will be held Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at the Lakewood Police station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW.

The drive begins at 6 a.m. and will be staffed by volunteers helping collect items until 5:30 p.m. If you’re unable to make it on the day, but still want to help raise food items for the drive which benefits the Emergency Food Network, there is a bin in the police department lobby for people to drop off food at their convenience during business hours.

Again this year we will also be hosting a blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest. Last year 46 people donated blood giving enough blood to save 110 lives. We hope to see even more people come forward this to offer this life-saving gift this year and have set a goal to get 50 people signed up to donate.

While you can donate on the spot, there is still room to sign up in advance for a donation time so you know you won’t have to wait. You can do that here.

Since we started this drive eight years ago we have raise $172,776 and 150,549 pounds of food for EFN. This year we hope to have enough donations to bring those numbers up to $185,000 and 160,000 pounds. We know we can do it, with your help!

Thank you for your support. We know we couldn’t do this without the generosity and support of our residents, business owners, community partners, fellow law enforcement agencies, fire districts and first responders and military partners on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

This food drive started as a way for us to remember and honor our “Fallen Four”: Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Greg Richards, Tina Griswold and Ronald Owens, and has continued over the years as a way to remember and honor all fallen officers across the city, county, state and nation.

Thank you for remembering with us.