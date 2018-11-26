Youth Basketball registration closes Dec. 7

There is still room available in the city’s youth basketball league for your child to participate in this great team sport.

Through participation children learn essential skills – not only on the court, but also how to be a good teammate and play with others. The league is for children from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The season runs Jan. 7 to March 29, 2019. Practices will be held in January; games begin in February.

Cost is $55 and includes a jersey.

apm.activecommunities.com/lakewoodparksandrec/Activity_Search/4378 or in person at the front counter at City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Interested in being a volunteer coach? Email Recreation Coordinator cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us or call (253) 983-7827.