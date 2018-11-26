Support P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont by making a matched donation Nov. 27

Submitted by Melanie Stone, P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont President.

Support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit PARCS – DuPont, and all things parks and recreation in the City of DuPont, by making a tax-deductible matched donation November 27, 2018. All you have to do is:

Logon to www.facebook.com/PARCSdupont

Click the “DONATE” tab on the right hand side

Then make a matched donation on PayPal Giving Fund

PayPal is partnering with Facebook this holiday season to support charitable giving — together, they are matching up to $7 million in donations made on #GivingTuesday. PayPal is a quick and secure way you can donate on Facebook.

PARCS-DuPont would appreciate your support and tax-deductible donation! Let’s make DuPont even better than we found it! #Blessed

To find out more about us, go to www.parcsdupont.org