Lakewood Water District to treat Ponders Well for PFAS

Providing excellent water quality to our customers is the top priority of Lakewood Water District. As part of that commitment, the District has been voluntarily testing our wells for perfluoroalkyl substances, referred to as PFAS. Through the testing, we have found increasing levels of two specific PFAS – called PFOS and PFOA – at our Ponders Wellsite.

While these levels are below the EPA’s current Health Advisory Level, we are being proactive in evaluating treatment options, primarily a GAC (Granular Activated Carbon) system. This treatment will remove PFOS and PFOA to below EPA health advisory levels, designed to protect even the most sensitive populations over a lifetime of exposure. The wellsite’s existing treatment facilities are aging and are scheduled to be replaced, with construction planned to commence this fall. The wells will be taken offline during construction. Our response continues to be our commitment to provide excellent water quality to all our customers.

Learn more at the Lakewood Water District website.