Workforce Central strategic plan draft coming to Puyallup & Parkland

TACOMA, WA – The Pierce County Workforce Development Council (WDC) is working on its latest workforce strategic plan draft, and we’re taking our show on the road to hear about how we can prepare local residents for good jobs.

The WDC has identified two important groups who have historically not been served effectively or served at all by the workforce development system:

Young adults who are not working and are not in school Adults without a high school diploma or equivalent

Our goal is to reduce the obstacles they face in accessing education and training and finding meaningful work at a living wage.

You can help: Join us for community forums in Parkland and Puyallup to learn about the strategic plan draft, ask questions and give feedback.

Where & when:

Nov. 29 at the Parkland/Spanaway Library

13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 at the Puyallup Public Library

324 S. Meridian, Puyallup

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 3 to 4:30 p.m.