Symphony Tacoma Rings in the Holiday Season with Festive Performances

Tacoma, WA–The holidays are coming and Symphony Tacoma has the music! From family favorite carols to gospel classics and Handel’s beloved Messiah, the holiday line-up has something for every music enthusiast.

Holiday Favorites: Sounds of the Season

Sunday, December 2 | 2:30 pm

Pantages Theater

Geoffrey Boers, conductor

Marlette Buchanan, soprano

Tacoma Youth Symphony

Symphony Tacoma Voices

Tickets: $24-$85

On Sunday, December 2, the Pantages Theater stage will be brimming with musicians and instruments when Symphony Tacoma presents Sounds of the Season, its annual collage of seasonal delights for the whole family. This year’s program features soprano Marlette Buchanan, an accomplished performer of opera, musical theatre, gospel, reggae and country music. The Tacoma Youth Chorus, under the direction of Judy Herrington, and Symphony Tacoma Voices complete the vocal line-up.

Symphony Tacoma Voices Director Geoffrey Boers will conduct the performance. Selections range from well-known favorites like Oh Come All Ye Faithful and Go Tell it on the Mountain to a special arrangement of Stars Tonight by Herrington and Sarah Ioannides. Audience members can join in during the ever-popular carol sing-along.

Prior to the concert, attendees will enjoy selections performed by the Tacoma Youth Symphony’s Brass Choir while enjoying holiday treats provided by Stadium Thriftway beginning at 1:45 pm.

Sounds of the Season is sponsored by Columbia Bank, Stadium Thriftway and The News Tribune. Tickets range from $24 to $85 and are on sale through the Tacoma Arts Live box office. To order tickets, call 253-591-5894 or visit symphonytacoma.org.

Handel’s Messiah

Friday, December 14 | 7:30 pm

St. Charles Borromeo Church

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Tess Altiveros, soprano | Laurel Semerdjian, alto

John Marzano, tenor | Glenn Guhr, bass

Symphony Tacoma Voices

Tickets: $30-$48

Perhaps the world’s most well-known and beloved choral work, George Frederick Handel’s Messiah has transcended its time and place to become a “work of the people” shared by audiences and musicians around the world. This holiday classic oratorio will be conducted by Music Director Sarah Ioannides and performed by the talented Symphony Tacoma orchestra and vocalists of Symphony Tacoma Voices.

Handel was fascinated by human feelings and experience, and Messiah is his musical depiction of the human experience of the divine. Originally intended for the Easter season, it is now closely associated with Christmas. Audience members customarily stand during its most well-known segment, the “Hallelujah Chorus” following the tradition set by King George II who, according to legend, leapt to his feet when he first heard it.

Featured soloists include Tess Altiveros, soprano; Laurel Semerdjian, alto; John Marzano, tenor; and Glenn Guhr, bass. The 75-member, all-volunteer Symphony Tacoma Voices includes professional singers and gifted amateurs who perform regularly in concert with Symphony Tacoma and in stand-alone engagements.

Messiah is sponsored by Connelly Law and CHI Franciscan. General admission tickets are $30. VIP seating is also available for $48. Tickets are on sale through the Tacoma Arts Live box office at 253-591-5894 or symphonytacoma.org.