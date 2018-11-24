Social Security – What You Need To Know For 2019

Social Security is the cornerstone of retirement plans for most Americans. The program continues to evolve and for individuals preparing to start their Social Security benefits, changes may impact their retirement plans. With some knowledge and a few simple tips, one might save thousands of dollars.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, in partnership with the Social Security Administration, will host Social Security Retirement 2019, a fast-paced presentation for anyone currently receiving or anticipating their benefits in the next year. This free informational workshop will be held Monday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Auditorium, 3629 S. D St. in Tacoma.

This presentation will offer strategies that can maximize benefits, including ideal times to start receiving benefits and advantages of making claims based on spousal work history. Participants will also learn how to negotiate the rules about working, either full or part time, while receiving benefits.

Kirk Larson, Western Washington public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration, will be presenting. Using his 25 years’ experience working for the agency, Larson has provided important information about retirement and benefits to communities along the west coast and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows to discuss Social Security issues.

“The Social Security program has been much talked about,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Current and prospective beneficiaries need to get the facts, so they will know what’s coming. It is especially important for individuals planning on retirement in the next year or two need to be accurately informed. We are fortunate to have a Social Security expert explain the changes and how best to navigate the system.”

One of the best ways to understand benefits is by utilizing the “my Social Security” account online. Participants are encouraged to create their personal “my Social Security” account and print out their social security statement before attending this presentation. If you need assistance, Kirk Larson will be available after the presentation to help set up your account.

This presentation is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentation call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 1-800-562-0332.