Night work brings ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – After the Thanksgiving holiday, contractor crews will resume work on building direct-connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5. During the night work, crews will close the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 for multiple nights for bridge pier work.

Day work

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 26-30

Southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 will close. Adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Night work

Monday, Nov. 26

10 p.m. Port of Tacoma on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 4:30 a.m. the following day. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. During the overnight ramp closure, drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.



Tuesday, Nov. 27

10 p.m. Port of Tacoma on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 4:30 a.m. the following day. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. During the overnight ramp closure, drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.



Wednesday, Nov. 28

8 p.m. South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

10 p.m. Port of Tacoma on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 4:30 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. During the overnight ramp closure, drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5.



Thursday, Nov. 29

9 p.m. South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. During the overnight ramp closure, drivers will detour to southbound I-5 to South 56th Street and back to northbound I-5. Northbound SR 7, southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue ramps to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Friday, Nov. 30

11:59 p.m. Northbound SR 7, southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue ramps to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and M Street.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.