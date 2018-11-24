CP Board cancels Nov. 26 meeting

LAKEWOOD, WASH — The Nov. 26 regular meeting/workshop of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors has been canceled. The next regular meeting of the board will be held Monday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in Room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW in Lakewood.

