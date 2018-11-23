Shanaman Sports Museum opening for final engagement in its 24 years at the Tacoma Dome

TACOMA, WA – Since 1994, the Shanaman Sports Museum has resided at the Tacoma Dome featuring artifacts and exhibits of Tacoma’s athletics history. Due to the Tacoma Dome’s renovation and revised use plan, the museum is exiting the building.

The public will have a final opportunity to view the museum in its existing form Thursday, November 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Parking at the Tacoma Dome will be free for this event. The first 50 visitors receive complimentary pens and postcards. The first 30 visitors may purchase a copy of the book, Playgrounds to the Pros: An Illustrated History of Sports in Tacoma-Pierce County, for $10.

Hundreds of items are on display, including:

A baseball autographed by Babe Ruth when he stopped in Tacoma on a barnstorming tour in 1924 for a game against a team of local All-Stars.

Former Curtis HS and University of Washington basketball player Isaiah Thomas’ game-worn Boston Celtics jersey and shoes from his NBA All-Star season in 2016-17.

Bellarmine grad Jon Lester’s Boston Red Sox World Series jersey.

Jerseys and other items from several Tacoma natives who played in the NFL.

Ken Still’s Ryder Cup golf bag.

Artifacts representing the Tacoma Stars and Tides soccer teams and the Tacoma Rockets and Sabercats hockey teams.

An extensive collection spanning the history of the Cheney Studs baseball, basketball and football teams including the Cheney Studs Courteers traveling exhibition basketball team.

Memorabilia representing 30 sports from archery, to marbles, figure skating to motorcycle racing and much more.

The future home of these artifacts and exhibits is uncertain. You can view the digital archives and more details at www.tacomasportsmuseum.com.