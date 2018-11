DuPont publishes six ordinance amendments

The City of DuPont releases six Ordinances (18-1048 thru 18-1053) amendments.

CITY OF DuPONT

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1048

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AMENDING DUPONT MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 3.07 REGARDING BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONAL TAXES; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF JANUARY 1, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1049

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DuPONT, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 22.04.020 OF THE DuPONT MUNICIPAL CODE, RELATING TO THE STORMWATER SYSTEM RATES AND CHARGES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1050

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DuPONT, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 21.05.060 OF THE DuPONT MUNICIPAL CODE, RELATING TO THE WATER SYSTEM RATES AND CHARGES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1051

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE BIENNIAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF DuPONT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1052

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING A REVISION TO THE CITY’S OFFICIAL MAP REGARDING NEW ZONING DESIGNATION OF “COMMUNITY BUSINESS” WITHIN THE MANUFACTURING RESEARCH PARK AND INDUSTRIAL NEIGHBORHOOD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

ORDINANCE NO. 18-1053

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUPONT, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO LAND USE AND ZONING; ADOPTING A REVISION TO THE CITY’S OFFICIAL MAP REGARDING NEW ZONING DESIGNATION OF “MIXED USE VILLAGE” WITHIN THE OLD FORT LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

A FULL TEXT OF THE ORDINANCES WILL BE MAILED UPON REQUEST.