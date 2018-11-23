District Court Resource Center to host second employer outreach event

WorkSource has teamed up with Pierce County’s District Court Resource Center to host their second “Employer of the Day” event Friday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. This monthly event connects community job seekers with employers who have essential positions to fill. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

November’s featured employer, CDI-Custom Curb Adapters, is a second chance friendly company in Fife looking to hire general laborers, welders, and press brake operators.

The first “Employer of the Day” event in October attracted 31 job seekers — almost double what event planners anticipated – even securing interviews for many, less than two weeks since the event. The results inspired WorkSource to continue hosting the event at the Resource Center monthly, to allow employers with jobs to fill, the opportunity to link up with job seekers about position needs, answer questions about open positions and hiring process, accept applications, and even interview and hire on the spot.

Future “Employer of the Day” event dates will be posted on the District Court Resource Center’s calendar. The Pierce County District Court Resource Center is located at 901 Tacoma Ave S. in Tacoma.