Berkeley Street ramp paving brings overnight closures

LAKEWOOD – After the Thanksgiving holiday, contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass will close the southbound Interstate 5 exit to Berkeley Street and the Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 during overnight hours for paving.

Night drivers may also encounter southbound I-5 single-lane closures.

All work is weather-dependent.

Ramp closure schedule

Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 26-28

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night at 10:30 p.m. Ramps reopen 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Ramps reopen 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.



A signed detour will be provided during the ramp closures.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.