As we head into one of the busiest shopping times of the year the City of Lakewood and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce encourage Lakewood residents to remember to support our local, small businesses.

After capitalizing on some of the Black Friday deals this Thanksgiving don’t forget to get out for Small Business Saturday, happening this year on Nov. 24, 2018.

Take this time to visit some of our local business owners to help support our Lakewood economy.