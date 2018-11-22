Steilacoom Town Administrator Nov. 21 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 4, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – December 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – December 26, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd. On behalf of the management team and staff, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; blew and swept leaves; conducted erosion control inspections at various plats and developments; applied moss control to our pervious sidewalks; assisted in obtaining and setting the Christmas tree; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor repaired the damage from a two car automobile accident which occurred last Saturday night. The accident destroyed two fire hydrants and created extensive water damage to the surrounding area. The contractor continues to prepare the roadway to pave once weather permits.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew in repairing damaged done on First Street; assisted in obtaining and setting the Town Christmas tree; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew was extensively involved with the response and the resulting impacts to the water system caused by the accident on First Street; assisted with obtaining and setting the Christmas tree; inspected a side-sewer connection at Western State Hospital’s new commissary; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town. The crew also concentrated on winterizing irrigation systems in various parks and facilities and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Red Ribbon Bazaar:

Steilacoom High School is celebrating 21st year of the Red Ribbon Bazaar on Saturday, Dec 1, from 9 am to 4 pm. Started in 1997, this continuing tradition will once again feature unique home-made, hand-crafted gift items for all your gift-giving needs. And that’s not all; shoppers will enjoy music of the season, bake sales, pictures with Santa, Kettle Corn, the popular Silent Tree and Gift Auction, and more! Keep an eye out for the Red Ribbon Bazaar sign – when they go up, the fun is right around the corner! Proceeds support the students of Steilacoom. More information may be found on Red Ribbon Bazaar SHS Facebook and the SHS Booster Club Facebook and at RedRibbonBazaar@YAHOO.com

Holiday at Town Hall and Christmas Tree Lighting:

Holiday at Town Hall and the Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 7th at 6:30 PM.

Holiday Sing and Play Along:

On Sunday, December 9, the annual Holiday Sing and Play Along is scheduled from 6 PM to 8 PM at Town Hall. All are welcome to this festive and fun event. Donations of nonperishable items for the Steilacoom Food Bank will be collected.

Santa Around Town:

Santa along with his band of merry elves and reindeer will be proceeding through Town on Friday the 14th between 5 PM and 8:30 PM with a stop at Saltar’s Point School at approximately 7:30 PM. Toys will only be distributed at Saltar’s Point School this year.

Steilacoom Historical School District Holiday Concert Schedule:

November 29 – Pioneer Band Concert @ 6:30 pm

December 6 – Steilacoom High Choral Concert @ 7:00 pm

December 13 – Steilacoom High Band Concert @ 7:00 pm

December 14 – Saltar’s Point Elementary Concert @ 6:30 pm

December 18 – Cherrydale Primary 2nd grade Winter Sharing @ 6:00 pm

December 18 – Pioneer Choral Concert @ 6:30 pm

Christmas Trees:

Scout Troop 71 will be selling Christmas trees on the multi-purpose court located in downtown Steilacoom from November 24th through December 16th.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free monthly events with the support and collaboration of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. We hope to see you there!

On Friday, Dec. 14 at 3pm, join us for “The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington.”

Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history

against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the

internment of 120,000 men, women and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West

Coast. Friday, Dec. 14 @ 3pm

Winefest – 2019

January 25, 2019 – Tickets may be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at

www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org