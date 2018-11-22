Military members, veterans get great discounts on Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo

Tacoma, Wash. – In honor of their service, all United States armed forces veterans score a great Zoolights discount on tickets, food and items purchased in the gift shop on eight Military Nights during November and December.

Military Nights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s 30th Annual Zoolights are scheduled on these Mondays and Wednesdays: Nov. 26 and 28; Dec. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19.

Tickets to Puget Sound’s longest-running and best-loved holiday lights spectacular are just $9 on these nights when purchased at the zoo’s Front Gate by active duty members of the military, honorably discharged veterans and their dependents. That’s a $3-per-ticket discount off Zoolights General Admission.

Military ID or proof of service is required to receive the discount.

The special Military Nights deal also includes a 10 percent discount at the gift shop and on meals and other food treats.

As with admission, military personnel, veterans and their dependents must show proper ID to receive the discount on food service or items purchased in the gift shop.

Zoolights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, with a one-night closure on Dec. 24. Parking is free.

Visitors will be dazzled by more than 700,000 colorful, energy-efficient LEDs as zoo animals come to life in lights. See a 100-foot-wide octopus. Thrill to ice-skating puffins and sledding penguins. Watch leaping tigers. Bask in the glow of the Seahawks Zone with its 12th Man Tree. Look for Sasquatch to pop up somewhere on grounds. Enjoy 3D sea turtles and other sea creatures. Take family photos beneath the 30,030-light purple Flame Tree. Be amazed at to-scale replicas of the Narrows Bridges Mount Rainier and more.

Plus, look for a real tiger in the Asian Forest Sanctuary Day Room, ride a camel, feed a goat, marvel at meerkats in Kids’ Zone and warm up in the South Pacific Aquarium, where you can watch 16 large sharks swimming by. (The new Pacific Seas Aquarium will be closed during Zoolights.)

Military Nights are sponsored by America’s Credit Union.

Zoolights is sponsored by Fred Meyer.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org/zoolights.