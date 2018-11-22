Council passes 2019 budget with investments toward the future

The Pierce County Council voted 6-0 to adopt the County’s 2019 capital and operating budget of $1.08 billion. The new budget takes effect Jan. 1, 2019, pending the County Executive’s signature.

“Council has been making significant investments into behavioral health, public safety and community programs. This budget reflects our sustained commitment to making sure those initiatives are funded and successful,” said Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson.

Funding allocations in the 2019 budget reflect the priorities of both the Council and Executive Departments with a continued emphasis on public safety, behavioral health and the Pierce County community. Investments include:

One Lieutenant and one Deputy Sheriff position.

$75,000 allocated for the Blighted Property Maintenance Fund.

$100,000 for a pre-apprenticeship training program operated by Workforce Central.

Matching funds to conduct a feasibility study for a new boat ramp at the 11th Street Bridge on the Thea Foss Waterway.

$116,000 to South Sound 211 to assist with behavioral health navigation services related to the opioid crisis.

$250,000 for project feasibility and pre-development costs associated with a tiny home residential development in unincorporated Pierce County, pending Council approval of planned program expenditures and anticipated outcomes prior to the release of funds.

$25,000 allocated to a study overseen by the South Sound Manufacturing Industrial Council and Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, addressing the economic impact of businesses located in the Tacoma Tideflats.

Additional monies for the Residential Side Sewer program.

$52,000 in additional funding to the Safe Streets program.

The Council continues to fund programs that contribute to the livability of Pierce County such as the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Key Peninsula Civic Center, Puyallup Valley VFW #2224 and Spana-Park Senior Center.

The work of the Council and County Executive has produced a balanced budget with a well-maintained fund balance. The budget will now be sent to the County Executive who has 10 days to sign the 2019 budget.

For more information on the budget please visit piercecountywa.org/2019budget.