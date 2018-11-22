Be smart this holiday shopping season, help prevent theft

A message from our Lakewood Police Department: With Black Friday just two days away we thought it was a good time to send out our reminders about theft prevention while you’re out shopping.

The following tips are intended to help reduce the risk of being the victim of a vehicle prowl or theft:

Do not leave valuables or personal items in your car while shopping.

If you do need to leave personal items in your car, make sure they are not visible from outside the car. Even an empty backpack or bag can be an attractive target for someone looking to steal.

Lock your car doors. Thieves want to get in and out quickly and quietly as possible. An open car door is a quick and easy way to get in.

It’s a shame that we have to take these precautions, but if we do we greatly reduce the chance of being a victim.

On this Black Friday in Lakewood you will also see extra patrols out in our business districts. We hope the combination of the above precautions and visible officer presence will let everyone have a safe and happy Black Friday.

And of course, Happy Thanksgiving!